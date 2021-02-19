ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed the UAE's stance towards Yemen, its keenness on the country’s security and stability and its support for its people in all circumstances.

Sheikh Abdullah made this statement during a phone conversation with Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak.

The two ministers discussed ways of furthering bilateral ties and the latest situation in Yemen.