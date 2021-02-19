UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Affirms UAE's Keenness On The Security And Stability Of Yemen

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 04:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed affirms UAE's keenness on the security and stability of Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has affirmed the UAE's stance towards Yemen, its keenness on the country’s security and stability and its support for its people in all circumstances.

Sheikh Abdullah made this statement during a phone conversation with Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Dr. Ahmed Awadh bin Mubarak.

The two ministers discussed ways of furthering bilateral ties and the latest situation in Yemen.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE All

Recent Stories

Roscosmos Congratulates NASA on Perseverance Rover ..

2 minutes ago

Italian Ambassador Says Easing Visa Requirements W ..

2 minutes ago

ANF seizes drugs, arrested two accused in Sukkur

2 minutes ago

Cold,dry weather forecast for city

2 minutes ago

Downturn in Europe softer than 2020 crash: busines ..

2 minutes ago

Football: Porto sign 23-year-old winger Pepe

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.