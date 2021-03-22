ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has expressed the UAE's support for the initiative made by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs today on forging a comprehensive peaceful solution in Yemen.

The UAE top diplomat hailed the initiative as an "invaluable" opportunity to ensure a nationwide ceasefire in Yemen and to pave the way for a permanent political solution in the country. He urged the international community to unify efforts and ensure the commitment of all parties concerned to the ceasefire plan.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the central role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to implement the Riyadh Agreement, form the new Yemeni government, reach a peaceful solution, and expedite the efforts aimed at putting an end to the Yemen crisis.

He underlined the necessity of responding positively to the initiative and the importance of all Yemeni forces collaborating to prioritise the nation's supreme national interests.

In addition, Sheikh Abdullah emphasised that the UAE continues to fully stand by the people of Yemen and to support their legitimate ambitions for development, prosperity, peace and stability.