Abdullah Bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 11:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, exchanged greetings for Eid al-Adha.
During a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah and Al-Jubeir discussed ways to enhance cooperation and strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.
They highlighted the deep-rooted ties and the growing strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries .