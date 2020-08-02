Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Adel bin Ahmed Al-Jubeir, Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, exchanged greetings for Eid al-Adha.

During a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah and Al-Jubeir discussed ways to enhance cooperation and strategic partnership between the two brotherly countries, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They highlighted the deep-rooted ties and the growing strategic cooperation between the two brotherly countries .