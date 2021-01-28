Abdullah bin Zayed, Al Owais call Danish counterparts, affirm commitment to COVID-19 testing protocol

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed, during a telephone call today with Jeppe Kofod, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, ways of deepening cooperation, sharing information and rallying efforts to collectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, spoke with Danish Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in a telephone call, to confirm the integrity of testing in the UAE and overall oversight and regulatory mechanisms according to the highest international standards.

During the calls, the UAE ministers called for clarification on the details of cases behind the decision to temporarily suspend flights from the UAE, noting that the UAE authorities have requested additional information on the timing and location of positive cases that reportedly traveled from the UAE to Denmark.

The UAE ministers underscored UAE's commitment to working with Denmark to collaboratively address concerns that may arise in the future. The ministers also highlighted that to date, over 25 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the UAE.

It is worth noting that the UAE and Denmark are among the top countries with the highest testing rates for COVID-19.