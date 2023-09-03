Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed And Deputy Prime Minister Of Albania Discuss Prospects For Bilateral Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published September 03, 2023 | 12:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has received Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister of Albania and Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

During the meeting, held in Abu Dhabi, the two sides discussed the friendship relations and prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields, including economic, trade, development and government knowledge exchange.

They also reviewed the outcomes of the working visit of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah to the Republic of Albania last April and its role in advancing the prospects of joint cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah and Belinda Balluku also discussed cooperation between the two countries in the energy and climate sector, especially the UAE is preparing to host COP28 later this year in Expo City Dubai.

The two sides exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual concern.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the visit of Belinda Balluku, stressing the importance of the UAE-Albanian relations and the UAE's keenness to strengthen and develop them further at various levels.

For her part, Belinda Balluku expressed her country's aspiration to strengthen relations of friendship and joint cooperation with the UAE.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Visit Albania April All Government

Recent Stories

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

55 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

4 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

10 hours ago
 UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..

UAE win FEI Endurance World Championship for Young Riders &amp; Juniors for 4th ..

12 hours ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore ci ..

Hot, partly cloudy weather predicted for Lahore city

13 hours ago
IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period fo ..

IPP welcomes ECP decision to reduce time period for delimitation

13 hours ago
 CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements ..

CM reviews Hazrat Data Gunj Baksh urs arrangements

13 hours ago
 China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

China Commits to Innovation-Driven Development

13 hours ago
 Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

Motorcycling: Catalunya MotoGP sprint results

13 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas ..

Pakistan Navy Flotilla visits Iraq during overseas deployment

13 hours ago
 Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situ ..

Former CM Sindh says PPP will tackle economic situation if succeeded

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East