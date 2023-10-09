Abdullah bin Zayed, Antony Blinken discuss latest regional developments

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken discussed, during a telephone conversation, the latest developments in the region, and the ongoing escalation between Israelis and Palestinians.

During the call, H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of exercising the utmost restraint, noting that Gaza's escalation forebodes dire repercussions on the region.

The two top diplomats discussed international efforts to contain the crisis, and agreed to continue coordination and consultations in the coming period and work to avoid further escalation in the region.

