Abdullah Bin Zayed, Arab League Chief Review Regional, International Developments

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review regional, international developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed the Arab and international conditions and latest developments on the global stage, with the Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboulgheit.

This came as the UAE top diplomat received the Arab League chief at the ministry's headquarters where they discussed the global fight against COVID-19 and reiterated the importance of ensuring pan-Arab collaboration in confronting the fallout of the pandemic and supporting international efforts to develop a vaccine to the disease and secure it for all Arab peoples.

Sheikh Abdullah re-affirmed the UAE leadership's determination to continue to support joint Arab action in a way that fulfils the ambitions of Arab peoples for development, progress and prosperity.

He also commended the efforts of the Arab League and its chief to solidify Arab ranks and enhance their unity in the service of Arab issues.

More Stories From Middle East

