Abdullah Bin Zayed, Arab League Chief Review Latest Arab Developments

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 12:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Arab League Chief review latest Arab developments

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the Arab League, exchanged greetings for Eid al-Adha.

During a telephone call, H.H.

Sheikh Abdullah and Aboul Gheit discussed the overall Arab developments and issues of mutual interest at the regional and international levels.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation to the efforts of Arab League and reaffirmed UAE's support for its role in enhancing the joint Arab action.

