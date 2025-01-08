Abdullah Bin Zayed, Argentinian FM Discuss Bilateral Relations Over Phone
Muhammad Irfan Published January 08, 2025 | 06:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during a phone call today with Gerardo Werthein, Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of the Argentine Republic, discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance them to serve their mutual interests.
The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation in several sectors, including the economy, trade, investment and other areas that support development efforts in both countries.
Abdullah bin Zayed, Argentinian FM discuss bilateral relations over phone
