Abdullah bin Zayed, Armenian counterpart discuss bilateral relations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed over the phone with Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen them across all domains.

During the call, the two ministers reviewed efforts aimed at developing and enhancing joint cooperation in all fields.

They also discussed several issues of common interest and exchanged views on regional and international developments.