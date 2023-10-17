Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Arrives In Muscat To Attend GCC Ministerial Council Session

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 08:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Muscat to attend GCC ministerial council session

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in Muscat to participate in the extraordinary session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Abdullah was received by Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, in the presence of GCC Secretary-General Jassim Muhammad Al Budaiwi.

In attendance were Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, and Ahmed Al Balushi, Director of GCC Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from the UAE side.

The extraordinary ministerial meeting comes at the request of the Sultanate of Oman, “the current president of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and after consultation and coordination with the GCC countries.

The meeting aims to hold discussions on recent developments in the region

Related Topics

Gaza UAE Oman Muscat From

Recent Stories

Constitution accords fundamental rights to citizen ..

Constitution accords fundamental rights to citizens: Supreme Court

1 minute ago
 Jafri assures APTMA of solving textile industry is ..

Jafri assures APTMA of solving textile industry issues on priority

1 minute ago
 Balochistan Cloud Policy to be approved in next ca ..

Balochistan Cloud Policy to be approved in next cabinet meeting

1 minute ago
 Cold weather grips Hazara division as heavy rain, ..

Cold weather grips Hazara division as heavy rain, snowfall continue on hills

1 minute ago
 PML-F President Saddened by Death of Activist's Mo ..

PML-F President Saddened by Death of Activist's Mother

1 minute ago
 Four officials of polio monitoring team abducted

Four officials of polio monitoring team abducted

1 minute ago
Maulana Azad urges unity, harmony in Muslim world, ..

Maulana Azad urges unity, harmony in Muslim world, praises Pakistan's role in su ..

10 minutes ago
 Commissioner issues notification of HFH temporary ..

Commissioner issues notification of HFH temporary closure

10 minutes ago
 CMO paid surprise visits to 23 schools of Sakrand

CMO paid surprise visits to 23 schools of Sakrand

10 minutes ago
 Ephedrine case: LHC reserves verdict on Hanif Abba ..

Ephedrine case: LHC reserves verdict on Hanif Abbasi's appeal

10 minutes ago
 Sindh Human Rights Commission Conducts Training fo ..

Sindh Human Rights Commission Conducts Training for Newly Appointed Judges

10 minutes ago
 PPP to organize Quran Khwani, prayer to mark "Kars ..

PPP to organize Quran Khwani, prayer to mark "Karsaz tragedy anniversary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East