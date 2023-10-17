Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Muscat to attend GCC ministerial council session

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in Muscat to participate in the extraordinary session of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip.

Upon his arrival, Sheikh Abdullah was received by Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, in the presence of GCC Secretary-General Jassim Muhammad Al Budaiwi.

In attendance were Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman, and Ahmed Al Balushi, Director of GCC Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from the UAE side.

The extraordinary ministerial meeting comes at the request of the Sultanate of Oman, “the current president of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and after consultation and coordination with the GCC countries.

The meeting aims to hold discussions on recent developments in the region