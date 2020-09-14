Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Washington to sign UAE-Israel peace accord

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON, September (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) Representing President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has arrived in Washington, D.C., heading a high-level UAE delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic UAE-Israel peace accord on Tuesday, in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.

The high level delegation comprises Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Ali Said Matar Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Yousef Al-Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America; Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs; Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations; and Hend Al-Otaiba, Director of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with a number of officials.