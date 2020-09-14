UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Arrives In Washington To Sign UAE-Israel Peace Accord

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed arrives in Washington to sign UAE-Israel peace accord

WASHINGTON, September (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) Representing President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and at the invitation of US President Donald Trump, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has arrived in Washington, D.C., heading a high-level UAE delegation to participate in the signing ceremony of the historic UAE-Israel peace accord on Tuesday, in the presence of Benjamin Netanyahu, Prime Minister of Israel.

The high level delegation comprises Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Dr.

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Cabinet Member and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Ali Said Matar Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Yousef Al-Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States of America; Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Cultural Affairs; Lana Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations; and Hend Al-Otaiba, Director of Strategic Communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, along with a number of officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel UAE Trump Washington, D.C. United States United Arab Emirates Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

Dubai Tourism closes four establishments, suspends ..

35 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi $5 bn multi-tranche bonds listed on ADX

1 hour ago

CBUAE Governor stresses importance of adopting eff ..

2 hours ago

UAE ranks first on Arab, regional level in ICT Ind ..

2 hours ago

UAE has prioritised people of determination: Shamm ..

2 hours ago

MeznSat satellite - a new Emirati achievement in s ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.