Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends Bahrain Embassy Reception

Thu 19th December 2019 | 12:45 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Bahrain Embassy reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2019) ABU DHABI, 18th December 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this evening attended a reception hosted by the Ambassador of Bahrain to UAE Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah bin Ali bin Hamad Al Khalifa, on the occasion of the Kingdom's National Day and the King of Bahrain's Accession to the Throne.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah congratulated the ambassador and the people of Bahrain on the national occasion.

He underlined the deep-rooted fraternal relations between the UAE and Bahrain and the keenness to strengthen them under the prudent leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

In his welcoming remarks, the Ambassador of Bahrain praised the fraternal ties between the two countries which run deep over history.

Present were Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher education and Advanced Skills, Shahab Ahmed Al Fahim, Assistant Under-secretary for Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Khalid bin Nasser Al Raisi, Advisor to the Ministry of Justice.

Also attending were members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the UAE and a number of senior officials.

The ceremony saw a Bahraini folklore show and poems about the strong bonds between the Emirati and Bahrain peoples, which were recited by Hamad Al Baloushi and Sabeeka Al Shehhi.

