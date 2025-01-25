Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends Celebration Of Sultan Al Owais' Centennial At Dubai Opera
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 02:15 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jan, 2025) Sultan Bin Al Owaid Cultural Foundation has launched celebrations marking the centenary of the renowned Emirati poet Sultan bin Ali Al Owais. The event was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has designated 2025 as the year to commemorate the centenary of the poet's birth (1925 – 2025).
The grand musical event, held at the Dubai Opera, was also attended by Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; members of the foundation's board of Trustees, and several public figures.
In his speech, Dr. Sulaiman Mousa Al Jassim, Deputy Chairman of the Foundation, highlighted the late poet's lifetime dedication to supporting culture and intellectuals. He also praised the presence of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who plays a key role in promoting Emirati identity culturally and internationally.
Dr. Al Jassim emphasised that the event symbolises the deep connection between different art forms and the role of creativity in fostering cultural dialogue and communication.
Over 1,800 attendees from various cultural backgrounds attended the event, reflecting the significant cultural value of poet Al Owais and the artistic presence of Maestro Mohammed Al-Qahoum.
