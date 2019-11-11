ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, attended an evening of performances held at the Abu Dhabi Cultural Foundation in celebration of Al Mawlid Al Nabawy (Prophet's Birthday).

Organised under the platform of 'Al Burda' Festival to celebrate Islamic art and culture by the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development and held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed, the event featured poetry recitals by a select of folklore troupes from a number of Arab and Islamic countries, including the Emirati al-Malid, in commemoration of the Prophet's Birthday.

The event was attended by Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation,Hessa bint Essa BuHumaid, Minister of Community Development, Jameela bint Salem Al Muhairi, Minister of State for Public education, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Abdullah bin Touq, Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet, and other senior officials, ambassadors and consuls.

Al Mawlid Al Nabawy is celebrated in almost all Islamic countries. The majority of Muslims celebrate the occasion through one form or another to praise the Prophet’s values of compassion, generosity, humility, and justice. The celebrations have extended to be part of many countries’ customs and traditions, including the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted the significant cultural and traditional impact of Mawlid Al Nabawy in the UAE and the Islamic world, pointing out that the UAE has strived to develop cross-national Islamic cultural dialogue through launching various initiatives and activities including Al Burda.

He said, "The Mawlid Al Nabawy celebration provides us with a platform to celebrate and appreciate Islamic culture and tradition. By understanding the various interpretations and ways of celebration for the occasion, the Islamic world engages in a dialogue that allows for Islamic cultural exchange, religious and traditional acceptance, and heightened compassion for our religion and the Prophet Muhammed, PBUH.

"Cultural initiatives surrounding Islamic arts and culture, such as the Al Burda platform, which highlights the elements, patterns and nuances of our Islamic culture, are integral for the sharing of our culture with diverse cultural backgrounds."

Sheikh Abdullah further explained that al-Malid performances, which are recitations in remembrance of the Prophet, serve as a testament to the UAE’s commitment to encouraging the collaboration and preservation of a shared Islamic culture on a global cultural platform. "Malids were, in fact, a cultural tradition that our late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, always encouraged at social events in commemoration of our culture," he noted.

Noura Al Kaabi highlighted the importance of such celebrations for the growth and development of Islamic culture, particularly for the youth.

She said, "It is our duty to engage the Islamic community in exchanges that encourage them to expand on and share their knowledge of Islamic traditions and culture. It is part of the ministry’s core mandate to invite people of all backgrounds to understand and appreciate our Islamic culture, which can be done through initiatives like Al Mawlid Al Nabawy celebrations and Al Burda. Most importantly, it is our duty to expose and introduce the younger generations to the diverse traditions the Islamic world encompasses. From a young age, our children will have an understanding of the concepts of a shared culture, one that is cultivated through love, appreciation, and tolerance."

In light of introducing and engaging younger generations to the diverse disciplines of Islamic art and culture, the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development launched Al Burda, an international initiative focused on supporting and fostering creativity, as well as raising awareness about Islamic art and culture both locally and globally.