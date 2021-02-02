Abdullah bin Zayed attends exchange of cooperation agreement between UAE, ICRC on financing multiple projects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, attended the exchange of a cooperation agreement between the UAE and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on financing multiple projects.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and ICRC President Peter Maurer, exchanged the agreement after the UAE top diplomat had welcomed the international official earlier at the Ministry's Headquarters here.

The meeting addressed the prospects of cooperation between the UAE, including its humanitarian arms, and the ICRC and ways of accelerating joint efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuring delivery of humanitarian aid to hardest hit areas across the globe.

Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed during the meeting that humanitarian aid is one of the basic pillars of UAE's foreign policy, noting that the COVID-19 crisis has underlined the importance of all world countries sparing no effort to solidify synergy and concerted action in times of crisis.

He also underscored the significant role played by the ICRC, specially under the current circumstances as the entire world is reeling under the pandemic.