Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag Day celebrations

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, MoFAIC, attended the country's 'Flag Day' celebrations at the ministry today.

The Day, marked annually on 3rd November, celebrates the accession of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the president of the country.

Sheikh Abdullah raised the flag on the main mast at the ministry's office in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a number of MoFAIC's senior officials, directors, and the ministry's employees.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his congratulations to all employees on the occasion, which he said expresses feelings of pride of the nation and the renewal of loyalty to the country and leadership.

The celebration is part of an initiative launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on 3rd November, 2013, which became a popular and ongoing national campaign to raise the UAE’s flag high as an expression of gratitude for the founders of the country.