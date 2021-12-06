UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends Formula 1 STC Saudi Grand Prix

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 01:45 PM

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, yesterday attended the Formula 1 STC Saudi Grand Prix, which was held at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The race was also attended by Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, and Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

On this occasion, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed said that hosting Formula 1 races by the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reflects its leading position as an integrated hub for hosting major global events according to the highest international standards.

He stressed that he is proud to see the outstanding organisational level of the Formula 1 STC Saudi Grand Prix that shows the professionalism of Saudi national cadres and their ability to organise this world championship efficiently, adding that "KSA's success is a success for the UAE and the entire region.

"

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted that Formula 1 championship goes beyond a mere sporting event. He said it is a global forum and a bridge of communication between different cultures and peoples, expressing his happiness for attending this prominent global sporting event.

He pointed out that the UAE's celebrations of its Golden Jubilee is also a celebration of the decades-long deep-rooted historical and fraternal relations between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, stressing that these relations form a distinguished model of sobriety, strength and cohesion between the two nations leadership and people.

