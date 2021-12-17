Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends Graduation Of 'Golden Jubilee Cohorts' Of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 17th December 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy’s (AGDA) board of Trustees, attended the graduation ceremony of the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 batches of AGDA students, which was held at the Academy’s new campus.

The ceremony, which coincided with the official inauguration event of AGDA’s new campus, located in the heart of the embassy district in Abu Dhabi, also drew the participation of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan the Advisor of His Highness the President, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President; Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bawardi Minister of State for Defence, Shamma Al Mazrouei Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Ahmed Al Sayegh Minister of State, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar Minister of State.

In addition, the graduation ceremony was also attended by Khalid Abdullah Belhoul Undersecretary of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Omar Saif Ghobash Assistant Minister for Cultural and Public Diplomacy, Lana Zaki Nusseibah Assistant Minister for political affairs and the permanent representative to the UN, as well as Bernardino León, Director General of AGDA; and other senior officials.

H.H. Sheikh Abdulla bin Zayed happiness for attending the ceremony, and to celebrate the inauguration of the new building of the academy, one that holds a very precious name for the UAE diplomacy.

His Highness also thanked the team that has worked hardly to accomplish this project. He added: "I would like to thank my friend and colleague, Bernardino Leon, whom I was honoured to work with when he was representing the diplomacy of Spain."

He also thanked Bernardino Leon for his efforts in the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy.

His Highness also congratulated the graduates on their academic achievements, stressing his full confidence that they will continue to raise the name of the UAE, serving as ambassadors of the UAE’s values of tolerance and understanding.

He also stated: "Today, we mark a pivotal milestone for aspiring diplomats – the sons and daughters of the UAE – who have gathered us to celebrate their success. The graduates are about to embark on a journey of a lifetime and join our line-up of elite diplomats, who are not only representing the UAE on the international arena, but also, helping our nation lead the way, across all fields."

Sheikh Abdullah added: "The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy continues to bring the vision of the UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to life. Since its founding in 2014, the prestigious Academy has been generating dynamic diplomats, who are achieving the UAE’s foreign policy objectives, and serving the country on innumerable missions, near and far."

"Our aspiring future delegates, envoys and ambassadors that have graduated today, must carry with them essential principles, to not only succeed as world-class diplomats, but to also protect the eminent reputation of the UAE.

These principles are integrity, transparency, and loyalty to their homeland."

His Highness concluded: "I am confident that the graduates of today, will become the righteous and respected leaders of tomorrow, who will convey our nation’s message of peace, tolerance and cooperation, across borders. They will help us continue building everlasting bridges of unity with the international community."

Bernardino León said: "It is a great honour to witness another line-up of remarkable graduates of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, this is a moment many of us have anticipated, and waited for."

"As our world slowly and gently picks itself up from the disruption of the Covid-19 pandemic – which has reaffirmed that cooperation and diplomatic dialogue are key in overcoming global challenges – it is now more paramount than ever before, that diplomats and leaders unite with integrity and purpose. That is why we are proud that our graduates and aspiring envoys will convey this noble message to the world – a message of coalition and cooperation."

He added: "The graduates – who now possess the key knowledge and skills that will allow them to effectively navigate 21st century diplomacy – will become the driving force of the UAE’s international strategic initiatives and will help the nation continue achieving its foreign policy ambitions."

León said to the aspiring ambassadors: "Becoming a diplomat grants you a world of opportunities, due to the substantial duties that you will be commissioned with. I trust that you will take these opportunities and make a remarkable difference – not only in your life, but in the lives of those around you. Welcome to the world of diplomacy."

This year’s ceremony, saw the graduation of the fifth and sixth cohorts of the Post-Graduate Diploma in UAE Diplomacy and International Relations, and batches three and four of the Master of Arts in Diplomacy and International Relations. While most of the graduates are currently working at MoFAIC, numerous graduates also represented several ministries, government and semi-government entities and public organisations.

Established in 2014, AGDA has been committed to providing future diplomats, foreign policy leaders and drivers with theoretical and practical expertise in the field of diplomacy, as well as the necessary guidance that allows them to explore regional and global challenges and work on consolidating the UAE’s position, all while strengthening its diplomatic presence on the international scene.

Reflecting on the importance of diplomacy and unity, AGDA’s new campus, which opened its doors to students earlier this year, was inspired by a traditional ‘agora’ from ancient Greece. An agora is a historical assembly place, often a plaza where people would exchange and discuss ideas and initiate new endeavours.

The state-of-the-art building, includes a group of sustainable design elements, as well as 18 classrooms, a 50,000 book capacity library, eight networking areas for students, a vast innovation hub, in addition to a cafeteria, a gymnasium, and a nursery.