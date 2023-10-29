Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends HCT's Graduation

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed attends HCT&#039;s graduation

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2023) ABU DHABI, 28th October, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council (EHRC), attended a ceremony held by the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) to celebrate the graduation of 226 male and female graduates students, who obtained distinction and honours with distinction, representing the "Today's Leaders for Tomorrow 2022-2023" cohort, who have completed programs in Engineering Technology, Health Sciences, business Administration, Computer Information Science, Applied Media, and Education, across HCT's 16 campuses located throughout the UAE.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), the ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Education; Dr Abdulrahman Al-Awar, UAE Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and HCT Chancellor, Dr.

Faisal Al Ayyan, HCT President and CEO, and a number of VIPs, senior HCT administrative and academic officials and guardians of graduates.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, then a video was screened entitled “We design future,” which reviewed the programs, specialisations, and advanced applied learning environment in the HCT.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan expressed his thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the continuous and great support for the HCT, which enabled them to successfully perform their mission and role and provide the labour market with qualitative competencies in various fields capable of contributing to national development.
He said the HCT's new strategy under the theme ‘’We design Future 2023'' aims to advance applied education, fulfil national aspirations and keep abreast of rapid transformations in the labour market.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education UAE Abu Dhabi Male October Market Media Labour

Recent Stories

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Gu ..

GCTP signs MoUs with parliaments of Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau

20 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 October 2023

5 hours ago
 Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Champio ..

Korea cruise to gold at World Amateur Team Championship in Abu Dhabi Golf Club

13 hours ago
 Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: ag ..

Hamas working to free 8 Russo-Israeli hostages: agencies

14 hours ago
 Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star ..

Chelsea slump again as Nketiah stars for five-star Arsenal

14 hours ago
Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck' ..

Bellingham's stunning Real Madrid start 'not luck': Modric

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Basel results

Tennis: ATP Basel results

15 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Vienna results

Tennis: ATP Vienna results

15 hours ago
 Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Art ..

Arsenal hat-trick hero Nketiah 'top level' for Arteta

15 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Sto ..

Mohsin Naqvi pays surprise visit to Ghazi Road Stop

15 hours ago
 RugbyU: English Premiership results

RugbyU: English Premiership results

15 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East