Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends Ministry Of Education's Scholarship Programme Graduation Ceremony

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2023 | 12:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 6th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the education and Human Resources Council, attended today a ceremony held by the Ministry of Education to honour the graduates of its Scholarship Programme at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

Titled, “We compete globally thanks to you," the ceremony was also attended by Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Educationو along with a number of MoE's top officials.

During the ceremony, a total of 360 scholarship programme alumni were honoured, with bachelor's degree graduates accounting for 69% and postgraduates representing. for 31%.

MoE provides scholarships to UAE nationals for graduate and undergraduate programmes to study abroad in recognised universities specified by the ministry as per the set standards.

Addressing the ceremony, Al Falasi stressed the MoE's keenness to continue to develop the scholarship programme in a manner that satisfies contemporary needs.

“Scholarship recipients must stand out by their views and their willingness to consider all novel concepts and opportunities because they represent their country's civilised message to the nations in which they study. They should possess the national, individual, leadership, and intellectual qualities necessary for them to succeed and excel,” he added.

More than 900 male and female students from the elite of the outstanding young of the Emirates are now engaged in the scholarship program.

The scholarship recipients are split up among several academic degrees, including bachelor's, master's, doctorate, and associate's, at top-ranking universities in the world.

