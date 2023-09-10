Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in India

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today attended part of the sessions held as part of the G20 Summit, which is being hosted by the Republic of India under the slogan "One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The UAE top diplomat participated in a session titled "One Future," which explored the need for collective action and the use of emerging technologies to address current and future challenges.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of the G20 summit, which he said set forth ambitious visions and innovative, comprehensive initiatives that demonstrate the positive impact of collective multilateral international action to benefit humanity.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the G20 summit's outcomes, hailing India's presidency as the most ambitious yet in the group’s history.

He stressed the need to harness all available resources to create a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.



He congratulated India on the success of the G20 summit, appreciating New Delhi's role in stimulating international efforts to face all challenges at the regional and international levels.

The minister affirmed that the UAE is looking forward, during its hosting of 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November-December, to work with all countries of the world in order to make a major advance in international multilateral action on climate change.

In conclusion, Sheikh Abdullah witnessed the ceremony of handing over the presidency of the G20 to the Federal Republic of Brazil.

The session was attended by Reem al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.