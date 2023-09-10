Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends Part Of G20 Summit In India

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2023 | 03:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed attends part of G20 Summit in India

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today attended part of the sessions held as part of the G20 Summit, which is being hosted by the Republic of India under the slogan "One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

The UAE top diplomat participated in a session titled "One Future," which explored the need for collective action and the use of emerging technologies to address current and future challenges.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the importance of the G20 summit, which he said set forth ambitious visions and innovative, comprehensive initiatives that demonstrate the positive impact of collective multilateral international action to benefit humanity.
Sheikh Abdullah lauded the G20 summit's outcomes, hailing India's presidency as the most ambitious yet in the group’s history.

He stressed the need to harness all available resources to create a prosperous and sustainable future for generations to come.


He congratulated India on the success of the G20 summit, appreciating New Delhi's role in stimulating international efforts to face all challenges at the regional and international levels.

The minister affirmed that the UAE is looking forward, during its hosting of 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in November-December, to work with all countries of the world in order to make a major advance in international multilateral action on climate change.

In conclusion, Sheikh Abdullah witnessed the ceremony of handing over the presidency of the G20 to the Federal Republic of Brazil.

The session was attended by Reem al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State.

Related Topics

India World United Nations UAE New Delhi Brazil Family All Top

Recent Stories

Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing pla ..

Majra holds its 3rd meeting in 2023 addressing plans to implement social respons ..

2 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bowl first against India in Super 4 today

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds f ..

Dubai Customs, Oman forge stronger customs bonds for trade growth

2 hours ago
 Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start tom ..

Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Arab Youth Centre launches fifth edition of Young ..

Arab Youth Centre launches fifth edition of Young Arab Media Leaders Program

4 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. Ind ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 03 Pakistan Vs. India, Live Score, History, Who W ..

4 hours ago
Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condoles Mo ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condoles Moroccan King over earthquake vi ..

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2023

8 hours ago
 PPP's workers are poised to start election canvass ..

PPP's workers are poised to start election canvass, says Bilawal

17 hours ago
 Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin ..

Under UAE President&#039;s directives, Hamdan bin Zayed directs ERC to provide h ..

17 hours ago
 Digitization of taxation system to streamline eco ..

Digitization of taxation system to streamline economy: Minister

17 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East