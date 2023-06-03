Abdullah Bin Zayed Attends Wedding Ceremony Of Khalfan Mohamed Saeed Al Mutawa'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has attended a wedding reception hosted by Mohamed Saeed Al Mutawa' Al Dhaheri for his son Khalfan’s marriage to the daughter of Mohammed Nasser Al Rumaithi.

The ceremony, which was held at Majlis Al Bateen in Abu Dhabi, was also attended by a number of senior officials and relatives.