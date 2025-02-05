Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended the ceremony of the sixth edition of the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity.

Held on Tuesday at the Founder's Memorial in Abu Dhabi, the ceremony gathered world leaders, dignitaries, and humanitarian advocates, including President of East Timor José Ramos-Horta; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Wajib Volunteer Association; Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, Chairman of The Founder's Office; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice.

It was also attended by Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, Minister of Culture; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; First Lady of Colombia Verónica del Socorro Alcocer García; and former president of the European Council Charles Michel.

The event – with the theme 'Tapestry of Humanity' - opened with a moving performance by 18-year-old sight-impaired Indonesian singer Putri Ariani and Emirati pianist Rashed Al Marzooqi.

The ceremony coincided with the UN-recognised International Day of Human Fraternity, which commemorates the signing of the Abu Dhabi Document on Human Fraternity by His Eminence Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, on 4th February 2019.

The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity recognised three honorees namely: Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley, SC, MP, for her visionary leadership and climate advocacy; World Central Kitchen (WCK) - founded by Chef José Andrés - for the organisation's relentless commitment to providing food relief in conflict zones and following natural disasters; and 15-year-old health innovator Heman Bekele for his efforts in developing a cancer-fighting soap to treat early-stage skin cancer.

Mottley received the award for her bold leadership on climate action. Through the Bridgetown Initiative, launched in 2022, she advocates for systemic changes to combat climate inequality and urges global financial systems to prioritise climate resilience in vulnerable nations.

Mottley has committed to making Barbados 100 percent renewable by 2030, setting a powerful example for climate action. Her innovative debt-for-climate swaps have enabled countries to redirect resources toward building climate resilience, influencing policy shifts worldwide and creating lasting impacts on global climate justice.

Since its founding by Chef Andres in 2010, World Central Kitchen has delivered over 300 million meals across more than 30 countries. Its rapid response model and ability to operate in some of the most challenging and dangerous circumstances have established WCK as a global leader in disaster relief, offering immediate aid and long-term support to communities in need.

Bekele was awarded for his ambition to save the lives of the most vulnerable and his vision of accessible and affordable healthcare.

Inspired by the high cost of skin cancer treatment in developing countries, he developed a cost-effective soap that aims to treat early-stage skin cancer.

He is now collaborating with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg school of Public Health to refine and assess his concept, with skin cancer researchers recognising his potential to revolutionise healthcare in underserved communities and improve global access to affordable treatments.

His Eminence Grand Imam Al-Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis addressed the ceremony in video messages.

The Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmed Al-Tayeb said, "On this occasion, I am pleased to extend my heartfelt congratulations to this year's Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honorees. The Honorable Mia Mottley, I commend your tireless efforts in addressing the global challenges of climate change. The young hero – today's child and tomorrow's scientist – Heman Bekele, it was truly a joy to witness your well-deserved recognition. World Central Kitchen, honouring you today is indeed an acknowledgement of all humanitarian relief workers who have left their homes, families and children to extend a helping hand to the vulnerable and oppressed."

His Holiness Pope Francis remarked, "I trust that the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity honorees will set an example to encourage others in undertaking initiatives to promote peaceful coexistence and that they will be models of fruitful collaboration between people of different religions at the service of all humanity."

The Prime Minister of Barbados expressed, "It is our responsibility to recognise that we must make history trend in the right direction, not for us who have lived life, but for the young ones. The Zayed Award for Human Fraternity bringing together the best of what is represented both by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam allows us to reflect on what really matters.

"Without life, we have nothing and without a planet, we definitely have nothing. I thank you for this high honor bestowed upon me, and I take it not in my name but in the name of all those who want a voice for a better planet and for opportunities and peace for the people of the world."

Andrés, in turn, emphasised, "This award is an expression of the values Sheikh Zayed has taught his nation and the world; tolerance, coexistence, understanding and respect, they are the values of the UAE, and I think in our own way, World Central Kitchen seeks to live by these simple principles."

In his remarks, Bekele said, "I have always been driven by one goal: to equalise access to healthcare—to ensure that life-saving treatments and technologies aren't limited by geography, wealth, or privilege. Science and innovation should serve humanity, not just those who can afford it. This award will help so much in fueling my dreams. This is just the beginning, and I invite you all to join me in making healthcare a universal right, not just a privilege."

The ceremony also marked the opening of nominations for the 2026 edition of the award. Eligible nominators can submit their nominations via the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity's official website: https://zayedaward.org.