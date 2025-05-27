ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them within the framework of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.

During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed congratulated Beate Meinl-Reisinger on her recent appointment as Austria’s Foreign Minister, expressing his eagerness to work with her to enhance the various avenues of bilateral cooperation.

The UAE Top Diplomat also affirmed that such efforts would contribute to both countries’ development goals and support their shared aspirations for sustainable prosperity.