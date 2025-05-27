- Home
- Middle East
- Abdullah bin Zayed, Austria's Foreign Minister discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Austria's Foreign Minister Discuss Strategic Bilateral Relations In Phone Call
Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2025 | 09:00 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, held a phone call with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Austria, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen them within the framework of the two countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.
During the call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed congratulated Beate Meinl-Reisinger on her recent appointment as Austria’s Foreign Minister, expressing his eagerness to work with her to enhance the various avenues of bilateral cooperation.
The UAE Top Diplomat also affirmed that such efforts would contribute to both countries’ development goals and support their shared aspirations for sustainable prosperity.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Austria's Foreign Minister discuss strategic bilateral relat ..
CM orders substantial increase in traffic fines to improve road safety
11 killed, 1,640 injured in Punjab road accidents
Lahore experiences hot, humid weather
Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matte ..
Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’ report at Arab ..
UoK, UoL ink MoU to enhance academic cooperation
LHC adjourns hearing on PTI founder’s bail petitions in May 9 riot cases
PPP KP condemns FIR against workers, will register counter-FIR
Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video
Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology
Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Austria's Foreign Minister discuss strategic bilateral relations in phone call5 minutes ago
-
UAE President, Lebanese Prime Minister discuss bilateral relations, regional developments20 minutes ago
-
Saqr Ghobash receives Chair of European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Tax Matters20 minutes ago
-
Dubai Press Club unveils ‘Arab Media Outlook - Future Vision’ report at Arab Media Summit20 minutes ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Military College in Al Ai ..49 minutes ago
-
Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility50 minutes ago
-
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 20251 hour ago
-
Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre at Dubai Industrial C ..1 hour ago
-
ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress2 hours ago
-
Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia2 hours ago
-
DCT Abu Dhabi honours 15 establishments, institutions in Urban Treasures' 4th edition2 hours ago
-
RAK Ruler meets Malaysian Foreign Minister on sidelines of GCC–ASEAN Summit, ASEAN–GCC–China S ..2 hours ago