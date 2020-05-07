UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Review Global Fight Against COVID-19

Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister review global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation had a telephone conversation with Elmar Mammadyarov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Touching upon the current global situation, the two ministers exchanged information on the measures taken to combat the global pandemic, and in this respect, stressed the importance of strengthening mutual support and solidarity between various countries of the world.

The two sides also discussed the perspectives of further development of bilateral relations, including the implementation of concrete actions of bilateral cooperation agenda. Revitalising the mutual tourism services after the pandemic was underlined by the two ministers.

During the telephone conversation, the two sides also exchanged views over the existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and UAE within the framework of various international organisations and agreed to invigorate joint efforts to this end.

