Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani counterpart discuss global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has reviewed with Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, the strategic relations between the two countries in a number of areas including science, health, technology and education.

This came over a phone call between the two diplomats, wherein Sheikh Abdullah congratulated Minister Bayramov on his new post and wished him further success.

The two sides also touched on the latest developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the two countries' efforts to contain its spread.

They also underlined the importance of accelerating the exchange of expertise and knowledge, intensifying advanced coronavirus detection tests, and supporting international efforts to develop a vaccine.

The two sides also commended joint cooperation within the framework of international organisations.

His Highness Sheikh Abdullah also affirmed the distinguished UAE-Azerbaijan ties.

Bayramov, in turn, expressed his country's aspiration to enhance joint cooperation in all fields, praising the support the UAE provided to Azerbaijan to help it curb the spread of the virus.