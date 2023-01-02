Abdullah bin Zayed, Azerbaijani FM review bilateral relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, during a phone call, reviewed bilateral relations between the two nations and ways to enhance them across all fields.

The two top diplomats exchanged greetings on the new year and reviewed prospects for cooperation between the two countries in a number of sectors.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the distinguished bilateral ties and the growing partnership between the UAE and the Republic of Azerbaijan, affirming that the levels of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries have witnessed remarkable development, highlighting their shared interest in accelerating cooperation across various fronts.

For his part, Bayramov stressed the depth of the UAE-Azerbaijan relations and his country's aspiration to enhance and develop joint cooperation with the UAE at all levels.