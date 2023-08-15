Abdullah bin Zayed, Azeri FM discuss bilateral relations over phone

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed with Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, bilateral relations and ways to further develop them in all fields.



During a phone call, the two ministers reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways of developing it in the best interest of their countries.

Sheikh Abdullah and Bayramov exchanged views on regional and international issues and tackled several topics of mutual concern.

