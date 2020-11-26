Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidating cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayan, reviewed ways of further consolidating the long - standing relations between the two nations.

This came as Sheikh Abdullah received his Bahraini counterpart today and discussed with him a number of regional and international developments of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah said the depth and strength of relations between the two sisterly nations stem from the support provided by their leaders across all fields to the best interests of their peoples.

Attending the meeting was Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.