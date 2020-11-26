UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Bahraini FM Review Consolidating Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 11:15 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidating cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayan, reviewed ways of further consolidating the long - standing relations between the two nations.

This came as Sheikh Abdullah received his Bahraini counterpart today and discussed with him a number of regional and international developments of common interest.

Sheikh Abdullah said the depth and strength of relations between the two sisterly nations stem from the support provided by their leaders across all fields to the best interests of their peoples.

Attending the meeting was Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs.

Related Topics

Rashid All From Best

Recent Stories

Tens of millions set for strictest curbs when Engl ..

15 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, prime minister of Albania sign ..

35 minutes ago

Golf: Alfred Dunhill Championship scores

18 minutes ago

European Parliament Calls for Sanctions Against Tu ..

18 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Might Run Additional Vaccine Trials Af ..

18 minutes ago

Sharjah Police reduces traffic fines by 50% for 49 ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.