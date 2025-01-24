Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Shegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin.

During the meeting held today in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Beninese Foreign Minister, and discussed with him bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen joint cooperation across various sectors, including development, economy, trade, and investment.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the UAE’s commitment to leveraging all available opportunities to enhance productive cooperation with the Republic of Benin and other friendly African nations to promote prosperity and well-being for their peoples.

The two ministers also exchanged views on current regional and global developments.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.

