Abdullah Bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister Discuss Bilateral Ties
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received Shegun Adjadi Bakari, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Benin.
During the meeting held today in Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Beninese Foreign Minister, and discussed with him bilateral relations and opportunities to strengthen joint cooperation across various sectors, including development, economy, trade, and investment.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised the UAE’s commitment to leveraging all available opportunities to enhance productive cooperation with the Republic of Benin and other friendly African nations to promote prosperity and well-being for their peoples.
The two ministers also exchanged views on current regional and global developments.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..
SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Av ..
PM establishes special task force to curb groups involved in human trafficking
Former US President Biden rejects Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s clemency appeal
Chinese investors approach SHC against alleged police harassment
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real es ..
Junaid Akbar Khan elected as PAC chairman after govt-opp consensus
ICC announces Men’s ODI Team of the Year
Inzamam-ul-Haq’s son ties the knot; wedding pictures go viral
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties5 minutes ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong learning5 minutes ago
-
India to host global ministerial meeting on clean cooking20 minutes ago
-
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF20 minutes ago
-
SEF 2025 to host over 12,000 attendees35 minutes ago
-
UNRWA facing unprecedented challenges in Gaza1 hour ago
-
Modon Holding announces partnership with Broadgate REIT to deliver 2 Finsbury Avenue in London1 hour ago
-
Israeli forces destroyed Gaza's only desalination plant, Palestinian Water Authority says1 hour ago
-
ACRES 2025 unveils groundbreaking projects shaping future of Sharjah’s real estate sector2 hours ago
-
ALC presents comprehensive cultural programme at Cairo International Book Fair2 hours ago
-
Haitham bin Saqr inaugurates 'Pearl of the East Coast' festival3 hours ago
-
Sharp decline in asylum applications to Austria4 hours ago