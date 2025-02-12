Open Menu

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Bhutan PM Explore Prospects For Joint Cooperation

Published February 12, 2025

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, areas of cooperation, and ways to strengthen them to serve the shared interests of both nations.

They also reviewed several topics related to the agenda of the World Governments Summit.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Bhutan, particularly in development sectors, and expressed his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for Bhutan and its people.

Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Bhutan.

