Abdullah Bin Zayed, Bhutan PM Explore Prospects For Joint Cooperation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2025 | 09:00 PM
DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, met today with Dasho Tshering Tobgay, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bhutan, on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit in Dubai.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, areas of cooperation, and ways to strengthen them to serve the shared interests of both nations.
They also reviewed several topics related to the agenda of the World Governments Summit.
H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with Bhutan, particularly in development sectors, and expressed his best wishes for further progress and prosperity for Bhutan and its people.
Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs; Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeri, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs, and Abdulnasser Jamal Alshaali, Non-Resident Ambassador of the UAE to the Kingdom of Bhutan.
Recent Stories
Schneider Electric strengthens collaboration with IRENA
Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman
EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propulsion systems manufacturer
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospa ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development
Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric ME ..
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy ..
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF
Abdullah bin Zayed, Bhutan PM explore prospects for joint cooperation
More Stories From Middle East
-
Schneider Electric strengthens collaboration with IRENA2 minutes ago
-
Xposure 2025 highlights cinema as key visual art2 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates-XRG‘s Adam Yates retains title at Tour of Oman17 minutes ago
-
EDGE launches POWERTECH to establish global propulsion systems manufacturer17 minutes ago
-
University of Sharjah hosts International Symposium on Chemistry and Environment31 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed reviews hybrid water desalination plant project32 minutes ago
-
MRO Middle East, AIME 2025 reinforce region’s status as leading global aerospace hub32 minutes ago
-
Philippines seeks stronger UAE cooperation in governance, crisis management32 minutes ago
-
Nahyan bin Mubarak: UAE sets model for coexistence, global development32 minutes ago
-
Sustainability a strategic necessity for governments, says Schneider Electric MEA President32 minutes ago
-
Federal Tax Authority services acknowledged with ‘Zero Government Bureaucracy Award’46 minutes ago
-
UAE’s economy demonstrated high resilience to withstand global shocks: IMF47 minutes ago