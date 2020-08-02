Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Yousuf bin Alawi, Omani Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, exchanged greetings for Eid al-Adha.

During a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah and bin Alawi discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields and exchanged views on latest regional developments, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They also highlighted the deep-rooted historic ties between the two countries and their leadership's keenness to further develop them for the interest of the two brotherly peoples.