UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Bin Alawi Exchange Eid Al-Adha Greetings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed, bin Alawi exchange Eid al-Adha greetings

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Yousuf bin Alawi, Omani Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, exchanged greetings for Eid al-Adha.

During a telephone call, Sheikh Abdullah and bin Alawi discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two brotherly countries in all fields and exchanged views on latest regional developments, as well as regional and international issues of mutual concern.

They also highlighted the deep-rooted historic ties between the two countries and their leadership's keenness to further develop them for the interest of the two brotherly peoples.

Related Topics

All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister excha ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Al-Jubeir exchange Eid al-Adha ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affa ..

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini Foreign Minister exch ..

21 minutes ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 42,000 addition ..

2 hours ago

Indian media highlights Barakah start-up

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.