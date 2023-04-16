UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed, Borrell Discuss Developments In Sudan

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2023 | 03:15 AM

Abdullah bin Zayed, Borrell discuss developments in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, today discussed developments in the Republic of Sudan.


This came in a phone call the UAE top diplomat got from the European official, wherein the two sides reviewed ways to stop the current escalation and work to maintain the security and stability of Sudan and its people.
Sheikh Abdullah reaffirmed the UAE's support for all efforts aimed at halting the escalation in Sudan and launching a political dialogue to settle the current crisis, emphasising on the significance of working for security, stability, and prosperity of the Sudanese people.

Related Topics

UAE Sudan All From Top

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, FMs of Saudi Arabia, US review situation in Sudan

8 minutes ago
 Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in La ..

Brazil is UAE&#039;s leading trading partner in Latin America: UAE Minister of S ..

3 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relati ..

Presidents of UAE, Brazil discuss bilateral relations; regional &amp; internatio ..

3 hours ago
 Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s effort ..

Brazil is a strategic partner in UAE&#039;s efforts to improve food security and ..

4 hours ago
 Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper coo ..

Visit of Brazilian president allows for deeper cooperation with UAE in a variety ..

4 hours ago
 SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS ..

SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spacecraft Departs From ISS to Return to Earth - NASA

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.