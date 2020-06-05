Abdullah bin Zayed, Brazilian FM review bilateral ties, global fight against COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Ernesto Araujo, Brazilian Minister of Foreign Affairs, today discussed in a video conference call, ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the commercial, economic, investment, food security and infrastructure fields.

The two top diplomats reviewed the latest developments of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic and the efforts of the two nations to combat the novel virus.

Sheikh Abdullah and Araujo emphasised the importance of cooperation and coordination between the two friendly countries in the fight against COVID-19, through the exchange of expertise, adopting the latest testing technology and supporting ongoing research.

They also stressed the need to step up international cooperation to curb the pandemic and address its health, humanitarian and economic impacts.

The two sides reiterated their keenness to further develop the excellent ties between the two countries, thanks to the continuous support of their leaderships.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed solidarity with Brazil in its ongoing efforts against the coronavirus, saying that he was confident in its ability to ride over this crisis.

He also praised the efforts taken by Brazil to contain the pandemic, including the precautionary and preventive measures put in place. He wished the Brazilian people further progress and prosperity.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the strong ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and Brazil and the shared desire to enhance them for the mutual benefit of their two peoples.

He added that the UAE, under the directives of its leadership is keen on supporting the global effort to contain the pandemic and to move on with sustainable development.

Attending the video call was Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority, EAA, and member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and numerous Emirati and Brazilian officials.