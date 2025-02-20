Abdullah bin Zayed, Bulgarian FM discuss enhancing ties over phone

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, today held a phone call with Georg Georgiev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bulgaria.

During the conversation, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral relations and explored ways to strengthen and expand cooperation across various sectors.

They also reviewed the progress of joint efforts between the UAE and Bulgaria, particularly in areas that support sustainable development in both countries.

