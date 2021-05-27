UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed, Canadian Counterpart Discuss Bilateral Relations, Regional Issues

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 09:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, discussed with Canadian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Marc Garneau, relations and cooperation between the UAE and Canada and ways to enhance them in the best interests of the two countries and peoples.

During the meeting, held via video conferencing, the two ministers reviewed the situation in the middle East and the importance of boosting security and stability in the region. They also tackled several regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah and Garneau reviewed the efforts of both countries in the fight against COVID-19 and the need to develop international collective action to ensure the delivery of the vaccine for the virus to all countries.

The two sides discussed the UAE's hosting of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will start in October 2021, and Canada's participation in it.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the strong bilateral ties between the UAE and Canada and keenness on developing them in all domains.

Fahad Saeed Mohammed Al Raqbani, UAE Ambassador to Canada, and Marcy Grossman, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, attended the meeting.

