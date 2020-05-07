Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 11th Board of Trustees Meeting of Emirates Diplomatic Academy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Emirates Diplomatic Academy, EDA, today presided over the 11th Board of Trustees Meeting that outlined the strategic directions for the next generation of the UAE’s diplomats.

The board members discussed the measures implemented or currently underway to ensure the Academy’s ability to continue delivering world-class diplomatic education during the global COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

Sheikh Abdullah said, "The true essence of leadership that prioritises people’s needs, can often be measured when nations face colossal obstacles and turbulence, as we have observed lately during the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. Under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, our nation continues to ensure that the needs of its people, particularly in vital areas such as education."

"It is crucial to ensure that the UAE’s young diplomats continue to receive advanced knowledge and skills of the highest standard during this crisis and in the future. The Academy has demonstrated that even during a pandemic, it is firmly committed to supporting the UAE’s vision of strengthening the pioneering status of our nation in the international arena."

He added, "EDA is the UAE’s leading diplomatic academy that prepares the next generation of Emirati diplomats, who will continue the nation’s efforts in building bridges of cooperation and peace with other countries around the world."

The meeting drew the participation of Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State; Omar Saif Ghobash, Assistant Minister for Cultural Affairs at MoFAIC; Abdulnasser Al Shaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at MoFAIC.

It was also attended by Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; Mohamed Issa Abushahab, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and the European Union; Mohammed Ahmed Al-Harbi, Deputy Head of the UAE mission to Berlin, Germany and Omar Al Braiki, Unit Head of Environment Assessment at Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi.

Bernardino Leon, Director-General of EDA, Dr. Mariam Al Mahmoud, Deputy Director-General of EDA and the Academy’s departments directors also joined the meeting.

Dr. Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh said, "The Board of Trustees, under the guidance of the UAE’s wise leadership, continue to play a key role on EDA’s direction and strategic vision for our nation’s diplomats in the making."

He pointed out that the 11th BoT meeting outlined mechanisms to ensure the continuing development of EDA as the region’s leading centre of excellence for diplomatic capacity building.

He said, "Since its inception in 2014, EDA has worked relentlessly to ensure its dynamic and talented students are well equipped with world-class expertise, particularly in the context of a rapidly evolving global environment, where a nation’s security and prosperity heavily depend on its diplomats."

He further added, "The high-calibre of political personalities from around the world that EDA welcomes as guest speakers and educators - whether in sessions at the Academy, or virtually, as we have continued to do during the COVID-19 pandemic – reinforces the Academy’s mission to seamlessly impart world-class knowledge and skills to its passionate and driven students, who will one day represent the UAE on the global stage."

For his part, Bernardino Leon said, "I extend my sincere gratitude to Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his immense support and guidance, and for entrusting us with the honourable mission of nurturing the next generation of the UAE’s diplomats."

He added, "Despite the vast challenges our world faces today, we are resolved to continue working to achieve EDA’s core objective, which is to provide our students with a clear understanding of international affairs and capabilities in representing their nation globally, especially when it comes to dealing with crucial world issues, such as security, economy, environment, health, and an unanticipated pandemic."

The 11th BoT meeting agenda included a thorough review of the EDA distance learning and virtual classroom systems, EDA admissions for the academic year 2020/2021, the current Post-Graduate Diploma and Master of Arts programme, as well as a review of student engagement and evaluation.