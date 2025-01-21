Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2025’s first meeting of Education, Human Resources & Community Development Council

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the Education, Human Resources and Community Development Council, chaired the council's first meeting of 2025 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairperson of the Council.

The council discussed the future priorities within the new strategic directions, including work updates of the Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, and activation plans of the Ministry of Community Empowerment and Ministry of Family.

Opening the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah said that the council plays a critical role in shaping unified policies for education, human development, and community in line with the UAE leadership's vision.

He noted that the council's new structure reflects the leadership's confidence and sets the stage for advancing efforts to achieve goals that match the UAE's ambitions.

Sheikh Abdullah commended the efforts of entities in setting priorities for the next phase, stressing the importance of intensifying collaboration with partners and the community to implement the outlined strategies. He also highlighted the need to build high-performing teams with the ability to think strategically, innovate, take initiative, be accountable, communicate effectively, and embrace continuous learning.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah called for creativity in identifying opportunities and innovative ideas to implement policies focusing on impact rather than output. He emphasised the importance of teamwork, responsibility, and openness to new ideas to advance the UAE's progress.

"Education is the driving force behind development, and today we can align the education system with individual development and empowerment of the community and the family, with the participation of everyone. Advanced societies are built on solid foundations of knowledge, which we are striving to achieve by building a comprehensive and integrated national educational and community system that focuses on developing human capital, empowering society, and consolidating its values and identity. This covers all stages of an individual's life, from childhood to establishing a family and contributing to society, thereby helping to shape a bright future for the coming generations in the UAE," Sheikh Abdullah stated.

Sheikha Mariam underlined that the council is on track to meet its goals, guided by the leadership's vision. She emphasised the council's focus on human-centred strategies that enhance skills and promote continuous learning.

"The Council begins the new year with more ambition and determination to continue the journey of developing the Emirati community according to strategic directions that concentrate on humans, and pay great attention to developing their skills and capabilities and unleashing their powers and creativity. It also highlights the strategic importance of continuous learning that every individual needs, and an ongoing responsibility that falls on the shoulders of all society members," Sheikha Mariam added.

The meeting was held in the presence of Shamma bint Suhail Al Mazrui, Minister of Community Empowerment; Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Dr.

Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research; Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family; Jassem Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance - Abu Dhabi, and Hajer Ahmed Althehli, Secretary-General of the Council.

Althehli reviewed the council's latest updates which focus on enhancing governance and harmonising strategies and policies between education, human, community, and family development, besides following up on the execution of projects and policies that are a priority for the leadership.

She underscored that the council's work methodology aims to increase productivity level, strengthen responsibility and accountability, reduce bureaucracy, and improve communication and cooperation between partners in government and private entities.

This effort, in cooperation with various members of society, focuses on a shared vision and goals, with a strong emphasis on improving efficiency in managing financial and human resources, attracting and retaining talent, and empowering individuals in line with key needs and priorities.

Al Amiri provided an update on the ministry's work during the transitional phase of the new structure, highlighting the ongoing review and activation of institutional and operational frameworks.

She outlined the ministry's upcoming priorities, which included updating plans and policies under four key pillars: developing curricula, assessment and learning paths, professional development for principals and teachers, empowering school processes, and enhancing school supervision. She stressed that the priorities were formulated to bridge academic gaps and improve the overall education system.

Dr. Al Awar also presented updates on the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research's efforts to implement institutional and operational reforms within the new structure.

He outlined the improvements and rapid gains launched by the ministry in the short term during the previous period, which included 16 projects under three main pillars: empowering universities, supporting students, and reviewing and developing policies and procedures related to higher education.

For her part, Al Mazrui outlined the Ministry of Community Empowerment priorities, focusing on empowering individuals to contribute to a thriving society, activating the third sector, and promoting values of shared responsibility and belonging.

Sana bint Mohammed Suhail explored the priorities and main stages in the first year of establishing the ministry, which is developing the ministry's strategy, establishing the ministry and developing its capabilities.

She pointed out that the ministry will work closely with all partners when developing its strategy, consisting of encouraging the family formation and growth, developing the system for People of Determination, improving the experience of beneficiaries and services, and enabling innovation, effectiveness and sustainable impact when developing policies and frameworks related to the family.