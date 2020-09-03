UrduPoint.com
Abdullah Bin Zayed Chairs 2nd Meeting Of 'National Committee For Combating Money Laundering And Financing Of Terrorism'

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 02:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 2nd meeting of 'National Committee for Combating Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has chaired the second meeting of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, via video conference.

His Highness welcomed Committee members, highlighting the importance of concerted efforts of all work teams to achieve the Committee's objectives.

Sheikh Abdullah reviewed the forthcoming steps to be taken by the Committee and was briefed by all participating departments on their tasks and responsibilities.

Attending the meeting were Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Cabinet Member and Minister of Economy; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; along with a number of senior officials.

