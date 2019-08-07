UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Abdullah Bin Zayed Chairs 37th Education And Human Resources Council Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 05:45 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 37th Education and Human Resources Council meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, EHRC, has presided over the 37th meeting of the EHRC.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the importance of developing working concepts and mechanisms as rapid technological advancement is transforming the human resources industry, careers and life practices. He went on to note that taking proactive approaches to ensure job satisfaction and increased competitiveness among national cadres positively reflects on the UAE's development journey, making the country a global hub for talented career seekers.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, presented on the part-time recruitment system launched by the Ministry in 2018, as part of its policy to enhance labour market flexibility and productivity. The minister explained that the system enables companies to recruit individuals within the UAE or from abroad under part-time appointments, allowing job seekers, whether UAE nationals or expats, flexibility to work in multiple placements under set conditions.

The Council reviewed a proposal introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation that aims to increase the participation of the national workforce in priority economic sectors, in cooperation with strategic partners.

Members of the Council were also briefed on studies undertaken to asses alternative employment options at the Federal government level, as well as online and work from home jobs for federal level employees. Council meeting attendees also reviewed a proposal to develop a performance management system for federal government employees.

As for the Council's education agenda, members praised the various programmes and activities set out for the UAE Summer season, with presentations on the outcomes of multiple events providing insight on the success of the activities that seek to develop youth skillsets.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Expats Job Hub 2018 Market From Government Industry Jobs Court Labour Employment

Recent Stories

Thar Foundation to donate 100k saplings to Sindh F ..

5 minutes ago

Nustians express solidarity with Kashmiris

18 minutes ago

South Korea, China, Japan in Talks on August Forei ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

5 minutes ago

First-ever Pak team to feature in 2019 Int'l Visua ..

5 minutes ago

Food authority seals 12 shops, Rs230000 fine impos ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.