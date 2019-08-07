Abdullah bin Zayed chairs 37th Education and Human Resources Council meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, EHRC, has presided over the 37th meeting of the EHRC.

The meeting took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed highlighted the importance of developing working concepts and mechanisms as rapid technological advancement is transforming the human resources industry, careers and life practices. He went on to note that taking proactive approaches to ensure job satisfaction and increased competitiveness among national cadres positively reflects on the UAE's development journey, making the country a global hub for talented career seekers.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, presented on the part-time recruitment system launched by the Ministry in 2018, as part of its policy to enhance labour market flexibility and productivity. The minister explained that the system enables companies to recruit individuals within the UAE or from abroad under part-time appointments, allowing job seekers, whether UAE nationals or expats, flexibility to work in multiple placements under set conditions.

The Council reviewed a proposal introduced by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation that aims to increase the participation of the national workforce in priority economic sectors, in cooperation with strategic partners.

Members of the Council were also briefed on studies undertaken to asses alternative employment options at the Federal government level, as well as online and work from home jobs for federal level employees. Council meeting attendees also reviewed a proposal to develop a performance management system for federal government employees.

As for the Council's education agenda, members praised the various programmes and activities set out for the UAE Summer season, with presentations on the outcomes of multiple events providing insight on the success of the activities that seek to develop youth skillsets.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, and Mohammed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, attended the meeting.