Abdullah Bin Zayed Chairs AGDA's Board Of Trustees Meeting

October 26, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Chairman of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy's (AGDA) board of Trustees, chaired the Board's meeting.

The virtual meeting was attended by Board's members, including Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Zaki Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs and UAE's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York; Omar Saif Ghobash, Adviser to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to the Holy See; Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India; Hend Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to France; Dr. Iman Ahmed Al Salami, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tunisia; in addition to Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA; Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director-General of AGDA; as well as directors of academic departments.

The meeting agenda included a group of main topics that discussed the most important achievements of the academy’s strategic plan for 2023-2026, as well as projects launched within the plan, which include academic programmes, executive training courses, and the most important research outputs.

The meeting reviewed avenues of activating comprehensive strategic partnerships to support the growth of the academy at various levels, in addition to the most prominent achievements of the international expansion plan, activating memorandums of understanding and local and international partnerships to cooperate in joint research projects, and developing academic programmes through which experts, researchers and students are exchanged between the two parties.

Nickolay Mladenov, Director General of AGDA, thanked Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed for his continuous support to the Academy and its development plan.

He further affirmed the Academy’s commitment to providing academic and training programmes for its members in accordance with the highest international standards. He also stressed the Academy’s keenness to keep pace with developments in diplomatic work, in line with new global developments.

