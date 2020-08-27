Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, headed virtually today, the meeting of the council at the ministry's headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

In attendance were Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and SMEs; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences; Sarah Awad Issa Muslim, Head of Education and Knowledge Department – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Abdulla Al Karam, Chairman of the board of Directors and Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, KHDA, and Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Director of the Education Affairs Office at the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi.

Also attending were Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Saeed Ahmed Ghobash Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance, and Dr.

Muhadditha Yahya Al Hashimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Private Education Authority.

Sarah Awad Issa Muslim reviewed policies and guidelines for re-opening private schools, which were prepared in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority, NCEMA, confirming that safety and health of the students is the most important priority for re-opening schools.

She presented the programme that the Department of Education and Knowledge will follow to ensure that private schools comply with the precautionary measures and procedures that were circulated to ensure that the educational process in schools will be conducted with a high degree of safety.

The Education and Human Resources Council also reviewed the latest developments in preparing for the private education law in the country, which regulates the private school education sector.

The law aims to create a flexible legislative environment to stimulate the advancement of the quality of private education to international levels to graduate well-equipped generations who can shape the future which would contribute to building a knowledge-based economy in the country.

