Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Education and Human Resources Council meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, has presided over the Council meeting which took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

At the beginning of the meeting's proceedings, Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation and pride in the UAE's brave soldiers who took part in the Arab Coalition efforts in Yemen, adding that UAE soldiers are the definition of loyalty to the homeland and the Arab world.

"The 'Hawks of Zayed' have demonstrated, with their courage and sense of purpose, that the UAE will continue to support and assist neighbouring countries to maintain the security and stability of the region. They have set the most wonderful examples of sacrifice, and have contributed to aiding millions of individuals via relief and development efforts across Yemen's governorates," His Highness noted.

Sheikh Abdullah noted that the year 2020 represents a new phase in the nation's development march. It also represents an important opportunity for all members of the UAE community to join hands and work diligently to develop the UAE's local, federal, and private sector bodies through entrepreneurship, technology, and the sciences across various fields vital to betterment of the national economy.

His Highness also expressed his confidence in the efforts exerted by members of the Education and Human Resources Council. He also noted that the leadership's investment in the UAE people is a winning strategy, adding that he looks forward to the growing participation of all the country's citizens and residents.

"I am honoured to be a member of this working team embarking on celebrating the UAE's Golden Jubilee. Our hopes and ambitions are broad and have no limits, and together, we will be able to gain a prosperous future for our nation," Sheikh Abdullah affirmed.

During the meeting, Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills, presented a model on the formation of project management teams in Federal entities. He showcased the prominent features of the model, including tasks and objectives that may be set out for executive teams across the country's federal entities.

The proposed model also set out the experience criteria required by candidates to join executive teams, with the aim to lay strong foundations and principles that attract distinguished human capacities, the Minister explained.

Dr. Al Falasi also highlighted various mechanisms to support the sciences, research and innovation in higher education institutions that enable them to become leaders in scientific research, qualifying future generations towards building a knowledge-based economy.

For her part, Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education, presented on the importance of educational field trips to enhance students' experience through cognitive learning linked with practical application.

She went on to say that the Primary role of educational field trips is to develop students' passion and thirst for learning, adding that such trips can be linked to the school curriculum, covering various cultural, scientific, and tech-focused destinations that entice further understanding of school-taught materials.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and other officials attended the meeting.