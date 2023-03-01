Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of G20 Steering Committee

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the first meeting of the G20 Steering Committee with the participation of numerous UAE ministers and officials.

The meeting addressed the UAE’s 2023 priorities for the G20 Summit in light of its invitation to participate as a guest country by the Indian G20 Presidency.

During the meeting, which was held virtually, His Highness stressed the importance of cooperation and coordination between Steering Committee members to enhance the UAE’s G20 participation and bolster efforts to highlight the country’s contributions regionally and internationally.

His Highness also reviewed the UAE’s aims for G20, which is being held this year under the slogan: "One Earth, One Family, One Future," as well as the Indian G20 Presidency’s priorities, most notably: sustainability, women's empowerment, food and energy security, and digital transformation.

Sheikh Abdullah praised the strong and historical relations that unite the UAE and the Republic of India and commended efforts by the Indian side to host the G20 Summit.

In this regard, His Highness noted that the Indian G20 Presidency reflects the country’s leadership in hosting major global events to promote international cooperation and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals worldwide.

His Highness expressed the UAE's appreciation for the invitation extended by the Republic of India to participate in the G20 Summit and remarked: "Through our participation in the G20 process, the UAE looks forward to working alongside other countries in efforts to address pressing global challenges. This is an important investment in promoting prosperity and development for all.”

Ministers and officials in attendance briefed His Highness on developments regarding the UAE’s G20 participation and discussed preparations for major upcoming meetings, including the Foreign Ministers’ meeting and Sherpa and Finance Track meetings, as well as private sector working group meetings.