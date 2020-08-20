Abdullah bin Zayed chairs first meeting of Higher Committee Overseeing National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the first meeting of the Higher Committee Overseeing the National Strategy on Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, which was formed under a decision by the UAE Cabinet early this month.

Sheikh Abdullah welcomed the Committee's members and underlined their significant role in formulating a holistic strategy on combatting money laundering and countering financing of terrorism in line with relevant international standards, laws and conventions.

Sheikh Abdullah reviewed the forthcoming steps to be taken by the committee over the coming period and was briefed by all the departments participating in the committee on their tasks and responsibilities.

He emphasised the importance of ensuring synergy and teamwork spirit between all members of the committee to deliver the desired goals.

Attending the meeting were Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi Al Dhaheri, Minister of Justice; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority; Abdulhamid Saeed, Governor of the UAE Central Bank; Ahmed Al Dhaheri, Chief of State Security Apparatus; Major General Talal Al Falasi, Director-General of the State Security Department; Lieutenant General Saif Abdullah Al Shaafar, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.