Abdullah bin Zayed chairs ‘Golden Jubilee Committee’ meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired a meeting of the Golden Jubilee Committee attended by H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee.

The meeting, which was held via video conference, presented the progress made since the committee’s previous meeting in February 2021, as well as its action plan following the announcement of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2021 the "50th Year."

The meeting also discussed the agenda of phase one of the 50th Year, in light of its key pillars, such as celebrating the year’s activities and urging the community to contemplate traditional values and take pride in the Founding Fathers and their achievements, as well as motivating the youth to present their ideas and ambitions for the next fifty years, and enabling them to accomplish achievements for the nation.

At the start of the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah, on behalf of the committee’s members, extended his appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for declaring 2021 as the "Year of the 50th."

He added that the UAE, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa, and with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the determination of all its citizens and residents, is advancing confidently towards its centennial, with the aim of achieving distinguished developmental accomplishments in all areas.

The country, due to the vision of the Founding Fathers and the efforts of its leadership, has established a unique development model based on noble values, tolerance and coexistence, he added, stressing that this model enabled it to accomplish pioneering achievements in a short period of time.

The UAE’s Golden Jubilee is an opportunity to appreciate its process of development, which began in a desert and reached the planet Mars, he added, noting that it is a call to all members of the community to engage in designing the country’s future, over the next fifty years.

The Golden Jubilee Committee was formed in December 2019 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

In addition to Governing the UAE’s Golden Jubilee celebrations, developing a comprehensive preparation plan and forming organisation teams to execute plans to mark the nation’s 50th anniversary in 2021, the Committee is working on a diverse agenda built on four strategic pillars that cover several development initiatives aimed at driving changes through socio-economic and developmental policies for generations to come.

The meeting was attended by Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs; Abdul Rahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth; and other top officials.