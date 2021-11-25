UrduPoint.com

Abdullah Bin Zayed Chairs Golden Jubilee Committee Meeting

Thu 25th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs Golden Jubilee Committee meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired a meeting of the Golden Jubilee Committee, attended by H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee.

The meeting, held via video conferencing, discussed the preparations for the 50th Year events, the 50th National Day Communication Strategy, and several topics on its agenda.

At the start of the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the committee’s members, and lauded the distinguished initiatives launched by the committee as part of the 50th Year celebrations to engage all segments of the community and everyone who considers the UAE his home.

The UAE is a unique model of a union due to the enlightened vision of the Founding Fathers and the efforts of its leadership, he said. It has successfully established a distinguished development model that is getting stronger every day, due to its pioneering national achievements, he added.

Everyone is looking forward to continuing the process of development and achieving overall international leadership, he said.

