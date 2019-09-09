Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of ‘Education and Human Resources Council’

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the education and Human Resources Council, chaired the meeting of the council, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed wished well to all students who started their academic year over the past two weeks while stressing to the council’s members the importance of their role in achieving the council’s objectives and supporting students through various initiatives.

He then highlighted the importance of the participation of parents in their children’s educational journey, which will reinforce their academic and professional excellence while stressing that the council aims to support Emirati human resources from early childhood to their youth, to build their capacities and enable them to face future challenges.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, presented a report, titled, "The Arabic Language Status and its Future," which was issued on the directives of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The report is a key part of the efforts of the UAE and other Arab countries to promote the Arabic language, as well as to achieve the UAE Vision 2021, which will make the country a centre of excellence of the Arabic language.

The council discussed the "Folk Arts Project" of the Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development, which aims to adopt relevant policies to organise folklore groups that showcase the UAE’s culture and heritage.

The project will also train and promote local talents in the folk art scene, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

During the meeting, Sara Awadh Issa Mussallam, Chairperson of the Education and Knowledge Department, presented the "Educational Partnerships Schools Project," which aims to create a model of sustainable schools.

The project is one of the initiatives of the Government Accelerators Programme "Ghadan 21", which encourages the public and private sectors to cooperate in adopting a third educational system successfully implemented in other countries.

The council was briefed about a proposal presented by Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Chairperson of the Federal Youth Authority, to develop a programme of activities for students and target groups during their holidays, as part of a comprehensive system with strategic objectives involving all federal and local authorities.

She also presented her current analysis and the details of events and programmes available during the holiday period in various centres and camps, which encourage comprehensive skills development.

She then presented her ideas for reinforcing these programmes while highlighting the importance of the cooperation between relevant authorities and local and national partners.

The meeting was attended by Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills and Secretary-General of the Council; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, and Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences.

The meeting was also attended by Dr. Sarah Awadh Issa Musallam, Chairperson of the Education and Knowledge Department - Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai.