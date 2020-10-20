Abdullah bin Zayed chairs meeting of Education and Human Resources Council

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Chairman of the Education and Human Resources Council, has chaired its meeting remotely.

During the meeting, Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the importance of benefitting from current job opportunities in the private sector, which will help graduates acquire unique skills and enable them to compete in the labour market.

"The youth of the nation is the foundation of development and the country’s true wealth, and the government is working, driven by the vision of the UAE’s leadership, to help them develop their capacities, invest in their energies and innovation, and encourage their participation in all areas, to lead the future planning process and contribute to shaping it. We expect many achievements from them to make their nation proud," he said.

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, presented the latest developments and indicators in the areas of Emiratisation, employment and related challenges, including the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic on the national labour market.

He then discussed a suggested general framework to handle these challenges, which emphasises the adoption of relevant legislation, policies and programmes related to Emiratisation and the labour market that will help job seekers, by providing private-sector job opportunities, promoting the culture of creative employment patterns, harmonising the specialisations and skills of graduates and labour market requirements, and establishing a single database of employees, job seekers and new graduates.

During the meeting, the council reviewed a new framework for public higher education that aims to ensure flexibility in managing related systems and academic programmes, and maintain the efficient administration of public higher education establishments, according to the best international practices.

The framework aims to improve the quality of educational outcomes and the performance of higher education institutions in the country, enabling them to be globally competitive and motivating scientific research and development.

The council welcomed the membership of Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and his appointment as Supreme President of the UAE University, while wishing him luck and success in his new duties.

Nusseibeh is the Minister in Charge of Public and Cultural Diplomacy and a Cultural Advisor to the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. He was also the Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and holds a master’s degree in economics and politics from Cambridge University.

The council then thanked Saeed Ahmed Ghobash for his work as the previous Supreme President of the UAE University and his role in designing the country’s higher education and scientific research system while wishing him success in his future endeavours.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and officials.